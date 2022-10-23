DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $102,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $139.33. 2,346,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.