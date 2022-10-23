DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,559,356 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,559,356 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $100,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

NYSE DB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

