Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Up 1.9 %

DEN stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.