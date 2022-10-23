Dent Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $81.58 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

