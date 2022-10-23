Dero Market Cap Achieves $50.73 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $38,108.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00020407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00119377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00748730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00565128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00243349 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,964,271 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

