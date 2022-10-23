Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $104.21 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

