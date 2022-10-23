Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.74.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

