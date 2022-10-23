dForce USD (USX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $141,003.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $202.74 million and approximately $141,003.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00234063 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

