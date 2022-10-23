DigiByte Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $133.22 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021296 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00271702 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120763 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00743867 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00565972 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00245039 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,741,758,081 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
