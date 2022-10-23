Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
