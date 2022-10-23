Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 420,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

