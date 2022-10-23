Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DFS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

