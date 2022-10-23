Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,356 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $791,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

