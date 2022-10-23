Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,859 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

