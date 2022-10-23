Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,102 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $263.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

