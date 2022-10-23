Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.7 %

FMX stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.