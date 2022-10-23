Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) versus EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Head-To-Head Survey

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -6.91% -10.89% -5.09% EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and EVI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million 0.82 -$6.46 million ($0.42) -7.14 EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.79 $4.09 million $0.30 55.93

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and EVI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Dolphin Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

