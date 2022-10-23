Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 117,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

