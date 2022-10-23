DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

