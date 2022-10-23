dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $1.43

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. dYdX has a market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $36.60 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

