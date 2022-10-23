eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. eCash has a market cap of $709.93 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00562154 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00243100 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00055538 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,205,723,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
