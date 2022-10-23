Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

ECL traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $145.91. 2,344,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

