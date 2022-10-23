ECOMI Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $316.97 million and approximately $565,520.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.30 or 0.27946729 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010916 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
