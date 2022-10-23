Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Down 0% This Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $207.09 million and $26.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.27908994 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,956,066 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

