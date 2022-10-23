Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $207.10 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $207.10 million and $25.90 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,956,066 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.