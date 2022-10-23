Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $340.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

