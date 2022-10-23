Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.