Emocoin (EMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.19 Million

Emocoin (EMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $92.19 million and approximately $5,535.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00439928 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,887.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.