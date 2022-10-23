Empower 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.00 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Empower has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00037937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $726.98 million and $60.00 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

According to CryptoCompare, "Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

