Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.47) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,089.14.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.