Enzyme (MLN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123.85 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $123.85 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $29.53 or 0.00153967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.35 or 0.27925594 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

