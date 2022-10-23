Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

