ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $10,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $527.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.45. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

