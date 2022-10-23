EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

