Evmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00010683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $614.40 million and $2.15 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

