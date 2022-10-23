Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Expensify stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $603,807. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Expensify by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Expensify by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

