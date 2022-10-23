F3Logic LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,260 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

