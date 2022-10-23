F3Logic LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $239.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

