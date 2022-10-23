F3Logic LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.