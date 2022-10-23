F3Logic LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
