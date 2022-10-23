F3Logic LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

