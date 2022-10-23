F3Logic LLC Invests $10.35 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,000. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 3.08% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG opened at $35.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Read More

