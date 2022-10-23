F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %

WELL opened at $57.88 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

