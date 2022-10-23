F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,844 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 221.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

