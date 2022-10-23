F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 48,160 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.89 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

