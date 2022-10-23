F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $68.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

