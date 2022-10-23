F3Logic LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

