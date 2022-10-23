Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 1.0 %

PLUG stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.