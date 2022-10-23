Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $62.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30.

