Fagan Associates Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.