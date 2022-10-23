Fagan Associates Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $252.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

